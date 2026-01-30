‘They See Me as a Traitor’: Mexican American Mother says Politics tore her family apart after Voting for Trump

A lengthy social media post shared by Gabriela Lopez de Ayala is drawing attention online after she detailed the personal cost of her political beliefs, saying her support for conservative values and President Donald Trump has left her estranged from much of her family.

In the post, Lopez de Ayala identifies herself as a Mexican American and says she feels caught “in the middle” of cultural, political, and personal divisions. She claims that identifying as a Republican has resulted in severe strain within her family, estimating that roughly 85 per cent of her relatives no longer speak to her, have unfollowed her on social media, and no longer invite her to family gatherings.

“They see me as a traitor to my race,” she wrote, adding that the rejection is especially painful given the importance of family in Mexican culture. Lopez de Ayala said the situation has taken a significant emotional toll, describing it as something that “hurts my heart.”

While critical of both major political parties, she argued that her decision to vote for Trump stemmed from deeply held religious and moral beliefs rather than blind party loyalty. She wrote that although she initially disliked Trump and was offended by his rhetoric about immigrants, she ultimately voted for him because she opposed abortion and could not support a party she believes funds Planned Parenthood.

Lopez de Ayala also shared details of her upbringing, saying she has lived in Compton, South Central Los Angeles, and Long Beach, and grew up surrounded by poverty. She described witnessing what she sees as a mindset of government dependency and recounted a high school story in which a classmate said her future plan was to have a baby so the government would provide housing and food assistance.

“That’s what’s wrong with the system,” Lopez de Ayala wrote, arguing that such experiences shaped her views on welfare, taxation, and government involvement in people’s lives. She also criticised what she described as the misuse of food assistance programs and broader failures within social safety nets.

The post further touches on global and national issues, including human trafficking, which Lopez de Ayala said she believes Trump took seriously during his presidency. She also praised what she described as Trump’s efforts to address corruption and secure borders, framing these actions as part of a larger moral or “spiritual battle.”

In later sections, Lopez de Ayala strongly criticised Democratic leadership in California, citing homelessness, high gas prices, taxes, and inflation. She warned against what she called the country’s slide toward socialism and urged Americans to “wake up” before it is too late.

Concluding her post, Lopez de Ayala reaffirmed her core beliefs, saying she prioritises faith, family values, limited government, opposition to communism and socialism, scepticism of big pharmaceutical companies, and a belief in the American Dream rooted in hard work rather than government assistance.

Her post has sparked debate online, with supporters praising her honesty and critics pushing back against her claims. Regardless of reaction, the message highlights the deeply personal consequences political divisions continue to have for many families across the United States.

