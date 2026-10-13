Kacey Musgraves blasts Kristi Noem with brutal dig over criticism of singer’s association with James Talarico

Kacey Musgraves has responded to Kristi Noem after the former US Homeland Security secretary criticised the country singer for welcoming Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico at her concert in Texas.

The dispute began after Talarico shared a photograph with Musgraves on social media, thanking her for having him at the show.

Noem subsequently took aim at the singer on X, expressing her preference for Ella Langley and Republican candidate Ken Paxton.

“I’ll take Ella Langley over Kacey Musgraves any day,” Noem wrote. “And if I’m choosin’ Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico.”

Musgraves responded with a pointed remark referencing Noem’s controversial account of shooting her dog, Cricket, which appeared in her memoir.

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“I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it,” the singer wrote.

I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it. https://t.co/bI50bahJZu — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 12, 2026

Noem’s account of killing her 14-month-old dog after deeming it difficult to manage drew widespread criticism following the memoir’s publication.

She had presented the incident as an example of making difficult decisions, but it became a source of political controversy.

Meanwhile, Langley appeared to distance herself from the exchange, with her X handle reportedly removed from Noem’s post by her or her team.

Musgraves has previously spoken publicly about social and political issues.

Earlier this year, she encouraged concertgoers to support the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, highlighting the legal assistance it provides to children affected by deportation.

Talarico has also received support from country music legend Willie Nelson.

The latest exchange highlights tensions surrounding celebrity endorsements and political divisions in Texas, where the Senate race has attracted growing attention.