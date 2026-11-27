Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has marked a new chapter in her royal work by taking on a patronage that holds personal significance for her, sharing her feelings in a heartfelt statement.

On November 27, the Palace announced that the future Queen has become the patron of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, one of the best-known cancer care institutions in the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on the milestone, the Princess wrote, “During my visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, I saw first-hand how exceptional care extends beyond treatment alone.

“When people face serious illness, it is often the compassion, relationships and support that surround them which help sustain hope and resilience through the most challenging times.

“The Christie’s commitment to caring for the whole person, alongside its world-leading clinical expertise, makes it an extraordinary place.

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“I am delighted to become Patron and look forward to supporting the remarkable people who make such a difference to the lives of patients and their families every day.”

She signed off the note with her initial, “C”.

The announcement comes as the Princess continues to place a strong emphasis on healthcare, family support and emotional wellbeing in her public work. Her message highlights a theme she has returned to often: that patients benefit not only from medical expertise but also from kindness, connection and a sense of community during difficult times.

The patronage also carries added weight given Catherine’s own experience with cancer. Having faced a serious health challenge herself, she has spoken openly about the importance of support from loved ones and the care of medical professionals. Her association with The Christie is expected to help shine a light on the work of the trust’s staff, as well as the patients and families who rely on its services.

Her visit to the trust gave her the chance to see its work up close and meet those involved in delivering care. In her statement, she praised the people behind the organisation, describing them as remarkable and acknowledging the difference they make daily.

As patron, the Princess is expected to support the trust’s efforts through visits, awareness and public engagement, helping to draw attention to the importance of holistic care in cancer treatment and recovery.

Her personal message has been widely welcomed, with many seeing it as another sign of her commitment to causes that put compassion at the centre of care. By lending her name and voice to The Christie, Catherine joins a long list of organisations she supports, while adding a role that appears to resonate deeply with her own journey and values.