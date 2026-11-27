Mason Disick made a rare appearance on The Kardashians during the November 26 episode, as Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian shared stories about the teenager’s appreciation for his family.

The 16-year-old, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick, appeared off-screen during a conversation between Jenner and Khloé while they travelled to Seattle to visit Starbucks headquarters.

Jenner, 71, recalled having dinner with Kylie Jenner when Mason arrived at the restaurant with around five friends. She decided to leave money to cover their meal, and later received a thank-you message from her grandson.

“He’s very appreciative,” Jenner said, recalling that Mason thanked her for paying for dinner. Khloé, 42, agreed, saying her nephew was “so appreciative”.

Khloé then remembered a conversation with Mason about Santa Claus during the previous Christmas. When he asked whether Jenner was Santa, Khloé said she had been unsure how to respond.

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Jenner reacted with mock shock, asking why Khloé had told Mason there was no Santa. Khloé pointed out that Mason was 16, but Jenner insisted she still believed in Santa and described herself as his assistant.

Khloé then called Mason, who said he was alone. She told him that Jenner worked for Santa, prompting playful teasing between the family members. Mason joked that Khloé would receive coal for lying, while Jenner warned her daughter she had hundreds of days to make up for it.

Mason is rarely seen on the family’s reality series or social media. In 2023, Kourtney explained that her eldest son had told the family he was uncomfortable being in the spotlight and preferred to stay out of public attention.

Kourtney said she wanted her children to have as much normalcy as possible, despite the family’s public profile.