Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on Fox News this week to celebrate Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s decision to leave the United States for Spain. Her remarks drew sharp criticism from political commentator David Pakman, who called the episode deeply troubling.

On Wednesday’s edition of “The David Pakman Show,” Pakman said the Trump administration was “totally vindicated” in Leavitt’s telling, a claim he rejected outright. Leavitt “resurfaced on Fox News to celebrate something that I think most people who actually understand what happened would consider an extraordinarily disturbing example of government overreach,” Pakman said. “Look at how happy she is. She’s just gushing here.”

Abrego Garcia is the Maryland man whom the Trump administration deported to El Salvador. In May, a federal judge threw out human smuggling charges against him after finding the prosecution vindictive. According to reports, he left the country for Spain this week.

Leavitt argued that his departure supported the administration’s long-standing position. She said Abrego Garcia’s “self-deportation underscores what the Trump administration has been saying, what the president has been saying, what I said from the podium last year when this story initially broke.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

She also credited “Stephen Miller’s staff on the Homeland Security team,” a reference to the longtime adviser, for uncovering what she called his “rap sheet.” Leavitt further accused Abrego Garcia of having “engaged in human trafficking.”

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Her message to others in the country illegally was blunt. “If you cross our nation’s borders illegally, you are going to be removed from this country,” Leavitt said. “No matter how many left-wing lawyers, judges, activists are on your side.”

Pakman questioned whether Leavitt understood the word she was using. “Does she know what vindication means?” he asked. “What she’s talking about is government overreach and intimidation.”

He also pointed to the circumstances of Abrego Garcia’s earlier removal. “There was a specific order that said, do not deport this guy to El Salvador. Trump administration deported him to El Salvador anyway, and he ends up in prison,” Pakman said.

Pakman noted that Abrego Garcia has an American wife and family in the United States. His attorney has said he hopes to eventually return to the country, according to Pakman.