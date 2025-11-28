Illinois Family Reunites for Another Thanksgiving With Mail Carrier Who Once Helped Their Dad

An Illinois family gathered for an especially meaningful Thanksgiving this week, sharing the holiday for the second year with the U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who helped save their father last fall. This year’s celebration came with an unexpected highlight when the mail carrier proposed to his longtime girlfriend during the gathering.

Guy and Marcia Miller of Aurora welcomed mail carrier Jaylen Lockhart and his family back to their home, grateful for the bond formed after Lockhart rushed to Guy’s side following a fall during a dog walk last year. What the Millers didn’t expect was that Lockhart planned to propose to his girlfriend, Sydney Rehm, in front of them.

“They had the champagne bottles waiting,” Lockhart said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Thursday. “They greeted us with a great smile. And so it was something that was very embraced and loved.” Lockhart and Rehm have been together for nearly a decade after meeting in high school. When he got down on one knee, Rehm immediately said yes.

Jaylen Lockhart with his fiancée Sydney Rehm and their two-year-old daughter Lennyn (Courtesy: USPS Nate Chavis)

“Sydney embodies what the Thanksgiving spirit is all about, and that’s being thankful and giving,” Lockhart said on Thanksgiving. “She’s given me the greatest gift ever: love. That’s something that I cherish, and I will for the rest of my life.” Rehm told “GMA” it was one of the happiest moments she has experienced.

“We’ve experienced ups, downs, highs, lows, and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” she said. The gathering marked one year since Lockhart came to Guy Miller’s aid. In November 2024, Miller was walking the family dog, Bentley, when the dog suddenly pulled forward after spotting a squirrel. Miller lost his balance and hit his head on the ground.

“I had this treat bag in my hand, and it fell out of my hand, and I bent over to pick it up, and at that same time, the dog lunged forward because he saw a squirrel or something, and I lost my balance,” the 75-year-old recalled to “GMA” last year. “I didn’t have time to put my hands out, and I kind of conked my head on the grass.”

Lockhart, then working as a substitute mail carrier, saw Miller fall in his rearview mirror. “I did a U-turn, and I got to him as quickly as I could, just kind of making sure he was OK,” he said. Miller, who has diabetes, struggled to stand. Lockhart noticed blood and began seeking help, alerting neighbors and notifying Miller’s wife.

Marcia Miller later said that once she cleaned the injuries, they found only minor scrapes. Their daughter, a nurse, checked for a concussion and assured them he was fine. The Millers later contacted Lockhart to thank him, forming a connection that has grown into what Lockhart now considers a new family.

“I look up to Guy. I see he’s a great husband; he’s been a great dad, and a great mentor,” Lockhart said Thursday. “And I’m just blessed that we’re here for another Thanksgiving, and blessed to have a great role model.” Last year, the city of Aurora honored Lockhart’s quick action by declaring his birthday, Aug. 29, Jaylen Lockhart Day.

