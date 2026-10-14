Kelly Clarkson’s Jane Austen ring dispute resurfaces amid current singing bird drama

Kelly Clarkson’s recent dispute with a Brooklyn store has brought renewed attention to the time the singer purchased a treasured ring belonging to celebrated English novelist Jane Austen, only for the UK government to intervene.

In 2012, Clarkson paid £152,450 for the turquoise-and-gold ring at Sotheby’s, reportedly outbidding Jane Austen’s House Museum.

The rare item had remained within Austen’s family following her death in 1817, aged 41, and was one of only three known pieces of jewellery belonging to the author.

According to the BBC, the UK’s culture minister at the time, Ed Vaizey, imposed a temporary export ban, hoping the “national treasure” could be “saved for the nation.”

The museum subsequently launched its Bring the Ring Home campaign, raising £157,740 through donations, including an anonymous contribution of £100,000.

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Clarkson agreed to sell the ring back to the museum.

(Photo by Getty Images)

“The ring is a beautiful national treasure and I am happy to know that so many Jane Austen fans will get to see it at Jane Austen’s House Museum,” Clarkson said in a statement at the time, according to Billboard.

The museum now holds all three known pieces of Austen’s jewellery.

The story has resurfaced as Clarkson faces a separate dispute with Brooklyn store Art of Play.

The singer claimed on X that staff treated her as though she could not afford an expensive mechanical singing bird she wanted to purchase.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” Clarkson wrote, criticising her experience.

The store responded that the one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird, named Molly, was permanently attached to the wall and was not for sale.

Clarkson and the store later challenged each other’s account, extending the public disagreement.