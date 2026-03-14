A tense standoff in Dallas on Wednesday night ended with a fatal police shooting and a surprising political connection that is now raising new questions about a mysterious man known as Mike King.

According to CBS News, the man killed by Dallas police during the dramatic encounter had ties to the security team of U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). The report says King had appeared at high profile events and campaign rallies connected to Crockett during her recent Senate campaign.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the man operating under the name Mike King may not have been who he claimed to be. Investigators believe he used several aliases while running something called Off Duty Police Services. The online operation reportedly connected North Texas police officers with side work, but authorities say the business itself may have been built on a lie.

Investigators say King allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer while running the operation.

The confrontation that led to his death unfolded after King fled into a hospital parking garage and barricaded himself inside a vehicle. Dallas SWAT officers responded and attempted to bring the situation under control. Officers deployed tear gas in an effort to force him out, but the situation escalated when King allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

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Police then opened fire, killing him at the scene.

“Sources say he was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and had claimed to be one while operating Off Duty Police Services, an online platform connecting North Texas officers with off-duty work. Authorities have not released his real name,” the report noted.

Photos obtained by reporters appear to show King standing beside Crockett at campaign events during her unsuccessful Senate run. The images suggest he had a visible role around the campaign, though it remains unclear how he originally became involved with the team.

The CBS News report also says King reportedly oversaw security teams at several downtown Dallas hotels. He was also said to manage operations at his church and drove what investigators described as a replica undercover police cruiser.

Authorities further allege that the vehicle carried stolen license plates that had been taken from cars parked outside a military recruiting office.

Financial documents add another layer to the mystery. Records show that someone using the name Mike King collected payments for “security services” from Crockett’s office as recently as last year.

So far neither Crockett’s team nor Dallas police have offered public explanations about the details surrounding the relationship or the allegations tied to King.

For now many of the biggest questions remain unanswered as investigators work to determine the true identity of the man behind the name Mike King.