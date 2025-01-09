CCTV Captures Final Moments of Homeless Woman Before She’s Found Dead in Restaurant Toilet

In a harrowing and tragic turn of events, Sabrina Marlynn Lyttle, 47, was found dead in the disabled toilet of The Gurkha Buffet Restaurant, Hotel, and Bar in Blackpool after reportedly being there for three days unnoticed. Her daughter, Jade Casey, 27, is now grappling with the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding her mother’s death, questioning how such a tragedy could unfold without anyone noticing.

Jade, along with her grandmother Christine, 68, remains in disbelief over why Sabrina entered the toilet and how no one realized she was there for such an extended period. Speaking to the media, Jade said, “The police have told us that customers were complaining that they couldn’t get into the toilet, but they assumed something had happened with the lock. They then opened up the disabled toilet and found her on the Saturday morning. I’m angry because she could have been found sooner; they should have done the usual toilet checks.”

The family’s pain is amplified by the knowledge that Sabrina lay deceased just meters away from diners, unnoticed for days. “It’s heart-breaking because we know she was left in the cold, on her own. I know she was dead, but it’s the fact she was there while people were eating and drinking,” Jade added.

Sabrina, who had battled addiction and homelessness for over 25 years, entered the restaurant on November 28 last year, according to CCTV footage reported by the Daily Mail. The footage showed her heading into the disabled toilet, though the reasons for her actions remain unclear. Police investigations revealed no drugs at the scene, and it’s suspected she may have broken into the toilet to seek warmth, as she had been released from prison just a day earlier.

Jade reflected on her mother’s struggles, describing her as a “really nice person” despite the challenges she faced. “She suffered with addiction and was in and out of homelessness for the last 25 years, but she was funny and kind. She was a really nice person,” Jade said, paying tribute to her mother’s memory.

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident, stating, “We were called at shortly after 1pm on Saturday, November 30th, to a report of a sudden death at an address on Waterloo Road in Blackpool. Officers attended, and sadly, the body of a woman in her 40s was found dead inside the address. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

The tragedy has sparked questions about safety and oversight. Blackpool Council’s public protection team has since been informed and plans to investigate the matter further once the restaurant reopens after its Christmas closure. A council spokesperson stated, “Our public protection team has recently been made aware of this tragic death. Once the property has reopened, they will be speaking to the operator.”

For Jade and her family, the pain of losing Sabrina is compounded by unanswered questions. As they await the coroner’s findings, they’re left mourning a woman who, despite her hardships, brought laughter and kindness into their lives.