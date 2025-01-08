Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes Wardrobe Malfunction

Comedian and host Nikki Glaser turned an awkward moment into comedic gold after suffering a wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Golden Globes. The 40-year-old entertainer shared a humorous behind-the-scenes Instagram video on Sunday, January 5, showcasing the mishap and her quick wit.

In the video, Glaser is seen getting ready for the prestigious event while lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” from the singer’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. As she strutted the red carpet in a glamorous gold strapless dress, the top of her gown unexpectedly slipped down, leading to a brief, unintentional reveal. Unfazed, Glaser continued her performance, covering the mishap in the video with a black box labeled “Oops.” The playful caption accompanying the post read, “You really shouldn’t be [afraid of me]…”

The incident didn’t overshadow Glaser’s stunning appearance at the event. She wore a custom Prabal Gurung gold silk dress featuring an overskirt, a plunging necklace, and a rosette detail at the hip, paired with gold earrings and silver rings. The star later showcased more than ten outfits throughout the night as she hosted the awards ceremony.

Glaser kicked off the night with a bold opening monologue, staying true to her signature edgy humor. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be your host tonight,” she began. “A room full of producers in at the Beverly Hilton—and this time, I have all my clothes on.” The quip immediately set the tone for a night filled with both laughs and controversy.

Her monologue took aim at various hot-button topics, from Hollywood scandals to Timothée Chalamet’s facial hair. She also addressed Zendaya, saying, “I woke up for all of your scenes in Dune: Part Two.” While some jokes landed well, others sparked backlash. A quip about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent legal troubles elicited groans from the audience and drew criticism online, with viewers calling it “gross” and “crazy.”

The crowd’s reaction followed a tumultuous year for Combs, who faced sex trafficking and racketeering charges, allegations he has denied.

Despite the mixed reception to some of her humor, Glaser remained a commanding presence throughout the evening. Her unflappable attitude and ability to laugh at herself—especially in light of the wardrobe mishap—cemented her status as a host unafraid to take risks, even in front of Hollywood’s elite.

Elsewhere at the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez garnered praise for her gracious response to losing an award, while Demi Moore delivered an inspiring speech after winning for The Substance, revealing she nearly quit acting due to a lack of meaningful roles.

Glaser’s quick-thinking humor and unapologetic attitude proved that even wardrobe malfunctions can be turned into show-stopping moments.