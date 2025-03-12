Texas Man Sentenced After Forcing 8-Year-Old to Jump to Her Death in 110-Degree Heat

A Texas man has admitted to his role in the tragic death of an eight-year-old girl who was forced to jump on a trampoline in 110-degree heat as punishment. Daniel Schwarz, 49, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve 18 years in prison.

His wife, Ashley Schwarz, was previously sentenced to three life terms for murder in the same case two years ago. The couple, who were the legal guardians of Jaylin Schwarz, adopted the young girl before her untimely death in August 2020, told CBS 7.

More: 23-Year-Old Son Stabs Mother to Death on ‘Mental Health Day’

More: 11-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Car Moments After Stepping Off School Bus

Odessa Police responded to a medical call at the time and discovered Jaylin’s lifeless body at the scene. Investigators revealed that the child had been subjected to severe punishment, including being denied breakfast and water, and forced to jump on a trampoline non-stop in scorching heat.

Coroners determined that Jaylin died of dehydration, ruling her death a homicide. Further investigation showed that the trampoline’s surface temperature reached approximately 110 degrees Fahrenheit during the incident, as per reports WLOX.

The child was punished at forced not to eat or drink water. ( Image: Odessa Police)

“Investigators later discovered that Daniel and his wife, Ashley, had forced their daughter to jump on a trampoline for an extended period without food or water as a form of punishment,” the Ector County District Attorney’s Office stated.

“The trampoline’s surface temperature was approximately 110 degrees at the time. This outcome is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our prosecutors and the Odessa Police Department in seeking justice.”

More: Teen Girl Murdered and Dismembered by Man She Met Online—Chilling Details Emerge

More: Drug Addict Stabs Girlfriend to Death, Claims “I’m a King, Can’t Live Without My Queen”

The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the extreme abuse Jaylin endured. Daniel Schwarz’s guilty plea brings a measure of closure to a heartbreaking chapter, though the community continues to mourn the loss of the young girl. His sentencing marks another step in holding the couple accountable for their actions.

For You: