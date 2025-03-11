Tragic Mental Health Day Ends in Murder as Son Stabs Mother in Massachusetts Home

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his mother to death with a carving knife during what he described as a “mental health day.” Thadeus Joseph is accused of killing his mother, Astrid Joseph, in their Avon home on March 4, leaving her in a “pool of blood,” according to prosecutors.

The tragic incident unfolded after Thadeus’s father, Yuval Joseph, received a distressing phone call from his wife around 10 a.m. on March 4. Yval reportedly heard his wife say, “I’m your mother, give me the phone,” before the line went dead. Rushing home, Yval discovered his wife’s lifeless body on the floor, surrounded by blood, and a blood-stained carving knife nearby. The family car was also missing.

According to ABC affiliate WCVB, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey described the scene as showing “signs of a struggle.” Prosecutor Christine Cullen detailed the horrific discovery during a preliminary hearing, stating, “There was a pool of blood on the floor next to her head, and a carving knife with blood on it next to her body.”

Thadeus was apprehended four hours later at a shopping center in a nearby town. According to prosecutors, he admitted to the murder and was behaving “erratically” during his arrest. Officers reportedly overheard him saying, “This is so funny. All I had to do was kill my mom and then this is it … is that [sic] stomp her face in?”

Thadeus Joseph allegedly stabbed his mom, Astrid, to death (Image: ABC)

Yval Joseph told police that his son had been struggling with mental health issues in the days leading up to the killing, including thoughts of self-harm. Thadeus had been “taking the morning off for a mental health day” at home when the alleged attack occurred, according to WBX.

Thadeus appeared in court on March 5 and is being held without bail on the murder charge. The case has shocked the Avon community, highlighting the devastating consequences of untreated mental health crises.

In unrelated news, authorities in Massachusetts are investigating a suspected arson attack on Tesla charging stations near Boston. On Monday morning, seven charging stations at The Point Shopping Center in Littleton were found “engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke.” Police determined the fires were “intentionally set” and are treating the incident as suspicious. No injuries were reported.

The attack on Tesla’s infrastructure appears to be part of a global trend targeting the company and its owner, Elon Musk, who has faced criticism for his leadership and public statements. Authorities are continuing to investigate both incidents as separate but equally troubling cases.