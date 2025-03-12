Mom Returns from Quick Errand to Find Baby and Father Dead in Tragic Murder-Suicide

A St. Louis mother returned home from a beauty store on February 28 to a devastating scene: her nine-month-old daughter and the child’s father dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Micah Lawery, 23, had left her baby, Ophelia Lawery-Daniels, with her father, 21-year-old Zacchaeus Daniels, while she ran an errand. Upon returning to their apartment in the 5000 block of Cates Avenue, she found both Ophelia and Daniels fatally shot.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ophelia was rushed to a hospital, where she was also declared deceased. Lawery recounted the traumatic moment to local news station KSDK, saying, “I don’t know. It’s like something came over me to turn on my cell phone flashlight, and that’s when I saw the scene. Something that is burned into my brain. I don’t need to close my eyes to see it. It’s not something I can unsee.”

She added, “I can’t believe that it’s actually real. I keep wishing and praying that I wake up from this dream.” Lawery revealed that Daniels had struggled with his mental health but had always “tried his best” to be a good father to Ophelia. Now, she hopes to raise awareness about men’s mental health to prevent similar tragedies.

“Your life is worth living,” she urged. “Don’t ever think that this is the only option. If you cannot advocate for yourself, there’s always somebody near, somebody that you trust and love, that will advocate for you.” Remembering her daughter, Lawery described Ophelia as “feisty, a very sassy baby. She had such a big personality.”

A GoFundMe organized by a family friend has raised over $17,000 to support Lawery during this unimaginable time. The fundraiser’s message reads, “I have known their sweet family for many years, coming to love them as my own after six years of teaching them in school, but more so, the countless hours spent around the kitchen table sharing laughter, joy, parenting/life tips and so much more.

They’ve been by our side through the good times and the bad, selflessly pouring out for others. To know this family is to know God’s goodness.” The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident, stating, “Homicide Detectives are investigating the deaths of a 21-year-old male and a nine-month-old female that occurred on February 28 in the 5000 block of Cates.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m., officers received a shooting call at a residence at the location. Upon arriving, they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and the infant also suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Police later updated the case, confirming it is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) for anonymous tips, which may be eligible for a cash reward.

