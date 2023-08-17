Heroic Man and Californian Family Brave Hours in Sea to Elude Raging Maui Wildfire

In a heart-stopping escape from nature’s fury, Jubee Bedoya, a Lahaina resident, along with a visiting family of seven from Fresno, California, took refuge in the ocean to flee the devastating wildfire that ravaged parts of West End Maui.

The fateful day of August 8 saw Bedoya and the family, including a 2-year-old, taking desperate measures by seeking the ocean’s sanctuary as wind-aided flames terrorized Lahaina. Grippingly, videos captured the group amidst thick smoke, with the young child clinging onto Bedoya for hours, both taking support from a piece of plywood, torn away by the wind.

Recounting the emotional reunion over a phone call, Bedoya revealed his meeting with the family by the shoreline, leading them into the water. Dao Phonxaylinkham, the sister of the child’s father, remarked about her 2-year-old nephew’s perception of Bedoya as “Strong, like my dad.”

While 17 individuals, including Bedoya and the family, were eventually rescued by the Coast Guard, Bedoya’s return to Lahaina was met with the sight of his annihilated neighborhood. “We were trapped. That fire and wind just came so fast,” he lamented.

The Fresno family has safely returned to California, but the aftermath of the fires looms large. As per the latest updates, wildfires have claimed 99 lives, with the number expected to surge. The challenging search conditions, due to heat and terrain, have been taxing on search dogs and the personnel.

Police Chief John Pelletier spoke on the harrowing emotional toll, emphasizing the heart-wrenching reality that searchers aren’t just dealing with debris and dust but the remains of the deceased. The wildfires are among the deadliest in over a century in the U.S., with investigations underway to ascertain the cause.