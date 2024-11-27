Mom’s Hair Nightmare After Toddler’s Midnight Scissors and Superglue Makeover

A mom’s hairstyling disaster went viral after her toddler gave her an unplanned makeover in the middle of the night, armed with scissors and superglue. Sarah Kafaji shared her ordeal on TikTok, tearfully showing off the aftermath of her son’s mischievous handiwork.

“I’ve literally been crying all fking day,” Sarah said in her video, displaying short, uneven patches of hair sticking out wildly and mascara tubes glued into a messy bun on her head. “I can’t get these things out of my fking hair. I’ve tried really hard.”

The mom was devastated, explaining that her toddler had cut off chunks of her hair. “I’m literally going to have to cut off most of my hair,” she said, spiraling into what she described as “a crisis.”

Sarah explained that the incident happened around 3 a.m. when her son woke up, snuck into her room, and climbed onto a chair where she had left scissors and superglue. She hadn’t heard him wake, which is unusual, as he typically cries when he stirs at night. This time, he stayed quiet—a surefire sign of trouble, reported by the Daily Mail.

In a follow-up video, Sarah shared that she had booked a salon appointment to fix the damage. She also tried using olive oil and acetone to remove the glued beauty products, though with little success.

The video sparked sympathy and shared experiences from fellow parents, some of whom recounted their own toddler misadventures. “Girl, my boys climbed out the window when they were four and hid across the street in the neighbor’s garage. Took them three MINUTES,” one user wrote. Another joked, “They’re tiny Houdinis!”

One mom reassured Sarah, saying, “When you’re tired, you can sleep through anything. I’ve been terrorized by my kids with almost everything.” Another commented, “My daughter lip-stained my whole face while I slept. It happens!”

Sarah isn’t alone in experiencing her child’s creative chaos. In another viral story, a UK toddler named Otis gave himself a haircut with his dad’s clippers while his mom folded laundry. “I had to laugh,” said Otis’s mom, Faith. “You either choose to laugh or cry in situations like that.”

Sarah’s story has resonated with countless parents who know all too well the havoc a determined toddler can wreak, especially when scissors and glue are involved.