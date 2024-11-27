Adele Slammed for $349 Vinyl Box Set That Costs More Than Taylor Swift VIP Tickets

Adele has found herself under fire from fans over the hefty price tag of her recently announced limited edition vinyl box set, commemorating her Las Vegas residency. While fans were eagerly awaiting the release, many have been left disheartened by the steep $349 cost, with some pointing out that attending one of her live shows abroad might actually be a more economical option.

The vinyl set includes a recording of her full live setlist from the residency, a photo book, and even heart-shaped confetti from the concerts. However, these extras haven’t softened the blow of the high price for her loyal fan base.

One particularly dismayed fan took to social media to voice their frustration, saying it would be “cheaper” to fly to Munich and see Adele perform live than to buy the vinyl. Another fan drew comparisons to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” noting, “The price is higher than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour VIP tickets.”

To commemorate the ending of my residency in Las Vegas, I'm making a limited edition vinyl box set featuring the entire live setlist, a photo book, and even confetti from the show.https://t.co/rwyT9U6FWU pic.twitter.com/J6f1W0dcRO — Adele (@Adele) November 26, 2024

A third fan questioned the timing of such an expensive release during a period of economic hardship, commenting, “Now Adele miss ma’am. $350 in this economy?”

The outcry didn’t stop there, with another fan pleading for affordability: “Please give us a cheaper vinyl for normal people who can’t afford that.”

Despite the backlash, Adele announced the vinyl box set in a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a teaser video of the collection. The video showcased the contents of the box, including the photo book, vinyl records, and confetti. In her post, the “Love In The Dark” singer explained the motivation behind the release, saying:

“To commemorate the ending of my residency in Las Vegas, I’m making a limited edition vinyl box set featuring the entire live setlist, a photo book, and even confetti from the show.”

She also mentioned that the collection would feature additional items, including a new card game and holiday exclusives available on her website.

However, many fans have expressed disappointment that such an exclusive product feels out of reach financially. While limited edition items often come with a premium price, some have suggested the price tag alienates a portion of Adele’s fan base who have been loyal to her music for years.

The timing of the announcement may also have contributed to the backlash. With holiday expenses on the horizon, some fans have pointed out that the steep cost makes the product an unlikely option for the average consumer.

Adele has yet to respond to the criticism directly, but the divide among her fans is apparent. While some appreciate the sentiment behind the collector’s item, others argue that such releases should be more accessible to fans who support her career year-round.

As the debate rages on, comparisons to Taylor Swift and other artists’ more affordable merchandise continue to fuel the conversation. Whether Adele will address the backlash or adjust the pricing remains to be seen, but for now, many fans are left feeling priced out of a piece of memorabilia they were excited to own.