Kamala Harris’ Colbert Interview Sparks Backlash Critics Say It Sums Up Everything Wrong With Democrats

Alyssa Farah Griffin didn’t hold back when she weighed in on Kamala Harris’ recent appearance with Stephen Colbert. During her segment on CNN’s “Table for Five,” “The View” co-host called the interview a “microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election,” throwing some serious shade at both the Vice President and the party’s current messaging.

“I was struck by, I’m going to try not to be too harsh on this. This interview felt like a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election. I’m going to CBS and this sort of trying to make a point that they fired Stephen Colbert, which many on the left called an attack on democracy, a man who was making $20 million a year, someone I hold in high esteem, but the economics of his show were not working,” Griffin said, reported the New York Post.

CBS announced back in July that Colbert’s late-night show would end after the next broadcast season, citing financial reasons. Still, the timing didn’t sit well with some liberals who claimed the cancellation was political. It came just days after Colbert aimed at CBS’ parent company, Paramount, for settling with Donald Trump.

Griffin, who supported Harris in the 2024 election despite being an anti-Trump Republican, wasn’t buying the idea that this was some sort of assault on democracy. She pointed out the show was losing $40 million a year and airing from the costly Ed Sullivan Theater. Instead of focusing on real economic issues, she argued Harris leaned into a narrative that no longer connects with today’s voters.

“He was losing $40 million a year. He was in the Ed Sullivan Theater, which is expensive, to talk about the plight of democracy at CBS, a network that’s having its own struggles right now, rather than talking about the economics of the situation and playing to something a shrinking audience that is network television, not realizing it’s not where the American voters are,” Griffin said. She even compared Harris’ Colbert interview to “announcing your exploratory committee on the sinking deck of the Titanic.”

And Griffin wasn’t the only one calling out Harris. CNN data analyst Harry Enten took issue with her claim that she no longer wanted to be part of the political system.

“Recently, I made the decision that I just – for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken,” Harris had told Colbert when asked why she passed on running for governor of California.

“I just can‘t possibly believe that someone who was attorney general for a good period, a United States senator for a good period, and then vice president for four years, and then ran for president, all of a sudden believes that the best way to solve it is from being outside the system. Oh, please. Not a chance on God‘s green earth that that’s necessarily the case,” he said.

Harris Interview With Colbert Sparks Brutal Reaction From The View Co-Host (CBS)

He added that Harris was likely reacting to polling numbers that weren’t working in her favor. “She would be the weakest front-runner since 1992,” he said, suggesting her sudden distaste for politics may have more to do with strategy than principle.

On Thursday, Harris announced she’ll be releasing a book in September titled 107 Days, which will detail her brief 2024 presidential campaign. In a social media video, she called it “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history” and said, “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward.”