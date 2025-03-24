Man Claims He’s Blind in 911 Call Reporting 3 Deaths — Now Cops Say He’s the Killer

A chilling 911 call has left a small North Carolina town stunned after three men were found brutally stabbed to death inside a Clarkton home—and the man who called it in is now facing murder charges.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, it all started on the afternoon of March 18 when a call came in about a shooting at a residence in Clarkton. Deputies rushed to the scene, where they were met by 35-year-old Kevin Musser standing at the front door, covered in blood and holding a handgun.

Musser was the one who made the 22-minute emergency call, but what he told dispatchers was strange from the start. In an audio shared by NBC affiliate WECT, he gave the name “Randy” and claimed that three men had been shot and killed. He also said he had been shot in the hand and, in a shocking twist, told authorities that he was blind.

He reportedly told the dispatcher that all three victims were already “beyond help.”

But when deputies arrived, Musser didn’t stick around. According to the sheriff’s office, he shut the front door and tried to sneak out the back. It didn’t work—officers caught up with him quickly. Because of the injuries he had sustained, Musser was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Inside the house, deputies made a horrifying discovery. Three men—62-year-old Daniel Dennis, 54-year-old Randy Benton, and 32-year-old Phillip Palmer—were all found dead, each with multiple stab wounds.

As the investigation unfolded, things got even darker. The sheriff’s office announced the next day that Musser had been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He’s also facing charges for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of methamphetamine. According to Law & Crime, he’s accused of stealing one of the victim’s wallets.

Musser is currently being held without bond at the Bladen County Detention Center. It’s not yet clear if he has legal representation, and authorities haven’t confirmed how he sustained his injuries or what led to the attack.

When asked how the suspect and victims were connected, Sheriff Jim McVicker told WECT that the case is still under investigation.

“I just want to make it real clear to the community that everything is safe in Clarkton,” the sheriff said. “There is nothing to worry about. The school there, like two blocks from it, we have no reason to believe there’s any harm to anybody.”

But with the shocking 911 call, the bizarre details, and three lives lost, it’s a case that’s left a quiet community rattled—and demanding answers.

Read Next: