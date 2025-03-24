NYC Horror: Gunfire Hits School Bus With Special Needs Students On Board

It was a terrifying afternoon for a group of special needs students riding a school bus through the Bronx on March 21, when gunfire suddenly erupted around them. According to Fox 5, ABC 7 NY, and News 12, the incident happened near East 163rd Street and Trinity Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood at about 2:20 p.m.

The yellow school bus, carrying half a dozen children, became an unintentional target as bullets flew. At least three shots hit the bus—one smashing through the back window and two others striking the side. Thankfully, none of the students or staff on board were physically hurt, but the chaos and fear they experienced were very real.

The driver, thinking quickly, didn’t stop. Instead, they kept driving for about half a mile to get the children away from the danger. ABC 7 reported that along with the driver, there was a school bus matron on board who jumped into action, ducking down and shielding two of the kids as the gunfire rang out.

“He was scared about those kids,” said Jose Polanco, a coworker of the driver, speaking to ABC 7 NY. And it’s clear the quick response from both the driver and the matron helped prevent a terrible situation from worsening.

Police said the bus was caught in the middle of a shootout between four individuals, all dressed in black, who were firing at each other in broad daylight. After the shooting, the suspects reportedly fled on foot, and authorities are still searching for them, according to CBS New York.

Making matters worse, the incident happened dangerously close to a school and a playground. With kids and families in the area, the situation could’ve had even more devastating consequences. Out of an abundance of caution, the nearby school went into lockdown for about 30 minutes just after dismissal.

It’s the kind of incident that shakes a community. Parents expect their kids to be safe on a school bus, especially children with special needs who often rely on extra support. While no injuries were reported, the emotional toll for those on the bus — and their families — is something that can’t be measured.

The NYPD continues to investigate, and as of now, no arrests have been made. But for those involved, it was a day no one will forget anytime soon.