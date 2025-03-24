Ellen Pompeo Gets Candid About the Toughest Part of Balancing Career and Kids

Ellen Pompeo is getting candid about what it’s really like juggling motherhood and a career in the spotlight — and it’s something a lot of moms can relate to. On a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, the Grey’s Anatomy star opened up about the emotional balancing act of being a working mom in Hollywood.

She didn’t sugarcoat it. “I’m not 100% at work when I have children. I am absolutely not,” she admitted. And honestly, who is? Ellen made it clear that no mom can be fully present at work when their heart is still partially back at home.

“A part of you is somewhere else… You split into different pieces. You are no longer just you,” she said. It’s the kind of raw honesty that’s rarely talked about in the industry, especially by someone who’s spent nearly two decades leading one of TV’s most iconic shows.

But Ellen’s not here to complain — in fact, she sees motherhood as a beautiful transformation. The Art Heist and Catch Me If You Can actress said being a mom has made her more soulful, funnier, and way more empathetic. “It gives you this range of emotions that you cannot even imagine having without your child,” she shared.

And while she acknowledges that work might not get 100% of her energy these days, she believes motherhood actually makes her better at everything. “You will just be a better version of yourself,” she said. “And it won’t matter if you cannot give 100% to your work because as women we evolve and motherhood makes you better.”

She put it simply: “You morph into a person part of your being as a mother.”

The Law & Order alum also revealed something fans might not expect — she won’t let her youngest daughter watch Grey’s Anatomy, the very show that made her a household name. The reason? Let’s just say some of those steamy hospital scenes aren’t exactly kid-friendly.

While Ellen has taken a step back from her lead role in Grey’s, she’s still keeping busy. She’s currently appearing in Good American Family, a new TV project that’s sure to bring more of the relatable, grounded storytelling she’s known for.

Ellen Pompeo’s honesty about motherhood and work isn’t just refreshing — it’s a much-needed reminder that even the most iconic stars are still figuring it out, one day at a time, just like the rest of us.