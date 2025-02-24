Florida Nurse Brutally Attacked by Patient—May Lose Both Eyes After Face Shattered

The attorneys representing Stephen Scantlebury, the man accused of a violent assault on a Palm Beach County nurse, describe their client as a “hardworking, loving husband” who has been struggling with mental illness.

Scantlebury, 33, of Wellington, is facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder following the attack. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that he will also face a hate crime enhancement, which could lead to harsher penalties if convicted.

Attorneys from the Rossen Law Firm, representing Scantlebury, released a statement Friday stating that he had been “displaying unusual behavior” in the days preceding the attack and had sought medical assistance at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

“We are working closely with the State Attorney and law enforcement to investigate what happened and what led to (the attack),” the statement read.

The attorneys also emphasized that the public has only heard “one side of the story — the side presented by law enforcement.” They added that Scantlebury is currently being evaluated by an independent doctor to assess his condition.

Expressing concern for the victim, the attorneys extended their wishes for her “full and speedy recovery,” acknowledging that the ordeal has been an “unimaginable time for the victim and her family.”

Authorities reported earlier this week that the attack was so brutal that “essentially every bone in the victim’s face” was broken and that she will likely “lose the use of both eyes.”

At the time of the incident, Scantlebury was under Florida’s Baker Act, receiving care from the nurse.

In response to the attack, local nurses have rallied together to raise awareness about the dangers they face in their profession. A community event is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Old Jerome Golden Center in Palm Beach County to support healthcare professionals.

As WPTV first reported, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital is not a designated Baker Act receiving facility. These facilities require specific licensing from the state, as well as additional staff training.

“Personnel in a designated receiving facility must generally undergo a level-two background check and receive training in areas such as verbal de-escalation techniques, bodily control, and physical management strategies,” said Jamaal Jones, an attorney specializing in health law.

Dr. Carol Milliken, president of the Florida Emergency Nurses Association, explained that nurses at Baker Act-receiving facilities receive hands-on training in psychiatric care, whereas nurses in medical hospitals complete psychiatric care training online as part of a broader curriculum.

“The knowledge and ability to care for these patients is different in a regular hospital than it is in a receiving facility,” Milliken noted. “The Emergency Nurses Association is advocating for more standardized protocols and treatment care plans for the mentally ill. It’s just not there.”

Milliken, a psychiatric nurse, is not directly involved in Scantlebury’s case but emphasized the challenges of managing mental health crises in hospitals that are not equipped to provide specialized care.

“If the patient was held in a facility and they were not receiving treatment for mental illness — and the person was paranoid or psychotic and believed they were in danger while harming that nurse — shame on us for not providing the care that was needed,” Milliken said.

The case has reignited discussions about mental health care and the need for better resources for both patients and healthcare providers.