8-Year-Old Boy Dead, Louisiana Mother Charged After Brutal Beating Allegations

Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a 24-year-old mother, Autumn Hano Harper, after she allegedly beat her 8-year-old son, Sterling Rodgers, to death. Harper was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to police. The tragic incident unfolded when Sterling was brought to Riverside Medical Center on March 12 with multiple broken bones in various stages of healing.

Hospital staff, recognizing the severity of his injuries, airlifted the boy to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 17. Police reported that Harper provided a voluntary statement implicating herself in the child’s death. Franklinton Police Chief Justin Brown described the case as “absolutely heartbreaking,” praising detectives for their efforts.

“This was a tragic event that will have a long-lasting effect on all involved. Our prayers go out to the family for the loss of this beautiful child,” Brown said. Harper is currently being held without bond. In a separate but equally devastating case, a Texas mother, 31-year-old Morgan Ottiger, was arrested after her 1-year-old daughter, Cora, was struck and killed by her boyfriend’s car, local news stations WDSU 6 and FOX 8 reported.

Investigators allege that Ottiger had “dosed off,” allowing the toddler to wander into the street. The incident occurred on Saturday in a Harris County trailer park. Ottiger’s boyfriend, 41-year-old Cameron Link, was arriving home when he allegedly struck the child while pulling into the driveway. Emergency personnel pronounced Cora dead at the scene.

Sterling Rogers. GoFundMe

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare expressed outrage, stating, “Standing over that little girl, knowing that she was killed by the people that were tasked with taking care of her, it’s so unfair. It’s a completely preventable tragic outcome.”

Authorities revealed that neither Ottiger nor Link immediately called 911 after the accident. Link, who may have been under the influence at the time, was arrested on unrelated felony warrants but has not been charged in connection with Cora’s death.

Ottiger faces charges of reckless serious bodily injury to a child. Both cases have sparked outrage and grief, highlighting the devastating consequences of alleged parental negligence and abuse.

