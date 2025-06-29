A Family Barbecue Turned Tragic: 11-Year-Old Dies Protecting Her Cousin

What started as a fun family day on the lake turned into a heartbreaking tragedy that took the life of 11-year-old Jordan Roe. The young girl died saving her cousin during a tubing accident in Florida, and now her family is remembering her not just with tears, but with pride.

On June 17, Jordan was riding on a tube with her younger cousins, 8-year-old Laila and 9-year-old Brylee, at Star Lake in Hawthorne, Florida. The tube was being pulled behind a jet ski when it suddenly collided with a dock. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, two children were injured and one was killed in the crash.

That child was Jordan, and her final act was one of unbelievable bravery.

“Jordan sacrificed her life, and she saved her cousin’s life with her life,” said Kristine Robinson, the mother of Laila and Brylee, in an interview with NBC affiliate WJHG. “She’s always been the protector of her family, of all the kids. And I truly believe she saved her cousin’s life.”

Photo by GoFundMe

The crash severely injured Laila, who now faces multiple surgeries. Brylee walked away with bruises. Robinson, who had been in Tampa at the time caring for her premature baby in the NICU, rushed back after hearing the devastating news. The girls had been tubing while enjoying a family barbecue to celebrate the start of summer break.

“They were on the tube, having a great time,” Robinson said. That joy ended in an instant.

Jordan’s loss has shaken her entire community. She wasn’t just a protective big cousin—she was a bright, driven girl who dreamed of becoming a surgeon or veterinarian. She was a straight-A student and had already expressed a desire to become an organ donor, which her family honored.

“Jordan died as she lived—protecting her family,” Robinson wrote in a GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses. “Even in her passing, she gave the gift of life to others through organ donation, fulfilling her wish to bring hope and smiles to those in need.”

“She was a free spirit, wise beyond her years, and always made sure everyone around her felt safe and loved,” she added. “Our only comfort is knowing she is safe with God and Jesus, as her faith was an important part of her life.”

Another GoFundMe has been organized to help with Laila’s transportation and medical care as she continues to recover.

Photo by GoFundMe

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is leading the investigation, said the incident remains under review. No criminal charges have been filed, and officials are urging anyone with footage or details to come forward.

Jordan’s family is hoping her story not only honors her sacrifice but also serves as a reminder about safety on the water.

“I just ask everyone, hold your babies tight,” Robinson said. “We all want to have fun with our kids. Please be careful.”

Jordan’s courage left a permanent mark—not just on her family, but on everyone who hears her story. In life and in death, she showed what true love and selflessness look like.