Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughter Shiloh Strongly Dislikes the Celebrity Spotlight

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about how her children feel about fame, revealing that her 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh, strongly dislikes the celebrity world. Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 7, the actress shared insights into how her six children, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, view the pressures of growing up in the public eye.

“They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it,” Jolie explained during a panel, according to the Daily Mail. “It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing, really.”

Jolie and Pitt, who finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an extensive eight-year legal battle, are parents to six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Despite being raised in the limelight, Jolie emphasized that her children’s disinterest in fame was entirely their own choice.

“That’s not my doing,” she clarified. “I always wanted them to be around film because … it’s such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist … They’re not interested.”

While none of her children have shown a desire to pursue acting, Jolie revealed that they each have their own creative passions, but prefer to work behind the scenes. “Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen,” she said.

Though they may not seek to follow in their famous parents’ footsteps as actors, some of Jolie and Pitt’s children have still shown an interest in the artistic side of filmmaking. In fact, several of them have contributed to their mother’s projects, helping with creative elements without stepping into the public eye.

Jolie’s remarks highlight her respect for her children’s autonomy and her commitment to supporting their individual interests, even if they diverge from the celebrity world in which she and Pitt are so entrenched. Despite their reluctance to embrace fame, it’s clear that Jolie’s children still have a deep appreciation for the arts, even if it’s not in the form of acting.