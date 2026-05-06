Angelina Jolie wins ruling blocking release of messages in Brad Pitt winery dispute

Angelina Jolie has secured a legal ruling preventing the release of private communications sought by Brad Pitt in their ongoing dispute over the Château Miraval winery.

The decision was issued on May 5 by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, who found that the requested materials are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Pitt’s legal team had sought access to 22 communications related to the case, arguing they should be disclosed.

However, the judge ruled that Pitt “has not met his burden” to demonstrate that the messages fall outside privileged protections, aligning with an earlier appellate court decision that overturned a prior order to produce the documents.

The ruling allows for the possibility that Pitt’s team may revisit the request if new evidence emerges. The judge noted that “further discovery may yield additional facts” that could challenge Jolie’s claims, but concluded that this had not been established based on the current record.

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Photo: Scmp / Reuters / Getty Images

Jolie’s request for financial sanctions against Pitt was also denied. The court stated that such penalties were “not warranted” as Pitt’s legal position “was not without substantial justification”.

The legal dispute stems from Jolie’s 2021 sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, part of the Stoli Group.

Pitt alleges the sale breached an agreement requiring mutual consent, while Jolie has denied that such an agreement existed and filed a countersuit.

Jolie’s legal representatives described the ruling as “an important victory”, while a source close to Pitt indicated that further legal action may be considered as the case develops.

The case has been ongoing since 2022 and includes claims for damages and control over the winery business that the former couple previously co-owned.

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