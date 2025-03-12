Tragedy at Tennessee School: Teacher Found Dead in Classroom from Apparent Suicide

MUNFORD, TN – A Tennessee community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who was found dead in a classroom earlier this week. The Munford Police Department confirmed in a statement that officers responded to an emergency situation at Munford High School before the start of the school day on Thursday, March 6.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the body of teacher Samuel Colin Day inside a classroom. According to officials, Day died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 6:00 a.m. local time. Authorities stated there was no indication of foul play.

Police did not release further details about the discovery, but they emphasized that the “tragic incident” occurred well before students arrived on campus. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, students, and faculty affected by this heartbreaking event,” the department said in its statement. “We ask that the community respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

As the investigation continued, Munford High School was closed for the remainder of the day to allow authorities to process the scene. Following the devastating news, an outpouring of tributes flooded social media from students, colleagues, and parents who knew and admired Day.

“He always tried to make everyone happy,” one commenter shared in response to the police department’s post. “He was a great guy, always joking and laughing,” wrote another social media user who said they worked alongside Day for a decade. “Lots of memories. He will be truly missed by many.”

A parent of a Munford High School student also paid tribute to the late teacher, describing him as “one of the nicest, kindest, and most encouraging teachers I’ve met.” As the community grieves, school officials are offering counseling and support services to students and faculty affected by the tragedy.

Munford High School has yet to announce when classes will resume but has assured families that resources will be available for those in need. Day’s passing has left a profound impact on the community, with many remembering him not only as an educator but also as a mentor and friend. His legacy of kindness and dedication to his students will not be forgotten.

