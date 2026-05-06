13 Top D.C. Police Officials Placed on Leave Over Alleged Crime Data Manipulation

Thirteen high-ranking officials of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), including all captains and above, have reportedly been placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation into alleged manipulation of crime statistics, Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll announced Tuesday.

The officials, who are entitled to due process under MPD general orders, have been served termination papers but have not yet been fired. The move is part of a series of organizational changes intended to restore integrity and transparency within the department.

Among those affected are four senior leaders, including three who worked closely with former Chief Pamela Smith. The group includes her former second-in-command and an assistant chief who supervised patrol operations in half of the city. Carroll declined to provide details about the investigation, citing personnel confidentiality.

“The administrative process must be allowed to take its course, and that process is outlined in our MPD general orders,” Carroll said. “Let me be clear, we have made meaningful progress over the last three years in reducing crime. Homicides, shootings, and carjackings have fallen steadily since 2023.”

The allegations have sparked concern among local residents and police union leaders about accountability in leadership. Greggory Pemberton, head of the D.C. police officers union, called the actions a “betrayal” of rank-and-file officers and emphasized the importance of honest leadership for public safety.

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Questions remain about the scope of the alleged manipulation of crime data. Carroll did not reveal how long the practice may have occurred, whether the officials worked together, or what motivated them to underreport crime. The internal review itself will not be made public, consistent with departmental policy on personnel matters. The officials on leave do have the right to appeal their termination notices.

The situation has drawn the attention of Congress. Representative James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, is awaiting access to MPD’s internal report and is in communication with the department about what information can be shared.

Community members have expressed frustration, citing the allegations as a symptom of deeper issues within the department, including leadership culture and treatment of crime victims. “This is about more than just statistics. It’s about public trust,” a local advocate said.

The interim chief emphasized that the MPD remains committed to ongoing crime reduction efforts and transparency as the investigation continues. Residents and officers alike are watching closely to see how the department addresses these serious allegations.