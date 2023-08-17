Man reunites with birth mom after 20 years, realize they’d both worked in the same hospital

After 20 years of longing to connect with his biological mother, Utah resident Benjamin Hulleberg, a middle school substitute teacher, experienced a reunion that felt like something out of a movie script. Adopted as a baby, Benjamin had always felt gratitude for his birth mother, Holly, and dreamed of meeting her.

Simultaneously, Holly Shearer often thought of the baby she had placed for adoption, especially on significant dates like his birthday. The connection they once shared through the adoptive parents’ updates ceased when the adoption agency shut down in 2014. Despite her frequent thoughts about him, Holly waited patiently after discovering Benjamin on social media, respecting his journey into adulthood.

The monumental reconnection happened when Holly messaged Benjamin on his birthday. Recalling the moment, Benjamin said, “It was an overwhelming mix of emotions; it felt like a day I had been preparing for my whole life.” Without hesitation, he immediately sought a face-to-face meeting with Holly. The reunion took place at Red Robin, where both families celebrated the emotional occasion, told Good Morning America.

The reunion revealed that the two had unknowingly been crossing paths. They both worked at HCA Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. “I passed right by the NICU every day, oblivious to our proximity,” Holly said, reflecting on the sheer coincidence. Since then, Benjamin has integrated into Holly’s life, regularly meeting her and his half-siblings.

Benjamin hopes his story will inspire others in similar situations, saying, “Even when it feels hopeless, hold onto that glimmer of hope. Reuniting with my biological family brought a sense of completeness I didn’t know I lacked.”