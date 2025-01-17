Tragedy Strikes Family as Four Lives Lost in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A devastating tragedy unfolded in North Sewickley Township, Pennsylvania, when four family members were found dead in what authorities are treating as a murder-suicide. The victims include Michelle Hunt, 48, and Clifford Hunt Sr., 51, who were discovered in their home on Sunday, January 12, alongside their sons, Clifford Hunt Jr., 19, and Cody Hunt, 16, per The Beaver County Times, WTAE, and WPXI.

According to Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible, Clifford Jr. is believed to have fatally shot his parents and younger brother before turning the gun on himself. Cody, who reportedly made the 911 call that alerted police, and Clifford Jr. were airlifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have stated the situation has been “contained” and poses no threat to the public.

The shocking loss has left the community reeling. Autumn Ashurst, a family acquaintance, shared her disbelief with WPXI, having delivered a family of ducks to Michelle just hours before the tragedy. “She was over the moon about getting ducks. She had a whole spot set up for them,” Ashurst said. “It’s not only one tragedy, but it’s four all at the same time, and I can’t imagine how many lives are ruined over this.”

Michelle and Cody are remembered for their passion for aviation and their contributions to the Air Heritage Aviation Museum. In an online tribute, the museum highlighted Cody’s recent accomplishment of earning his pilot’s license and his dream of joining the U.S. Air Force. “Cody and his mother were very proud of his achievement,” the statement read. Michelle, described as one of the museum’s most active volunteers, was known for her positive spirit and dedication.

Community members fondly recall the family’s love for animals and their warm presence. “They were loved by everyone. They were big in the animal world. They loved their animals,” Ashurst told CBS News.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family with funeral expenses as the community comes together to mourn the tragic loss of four lives cut short. The investigation into the incident continues, with police working to piece together the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking event.