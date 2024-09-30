The family of Daniela Fonseca, a 31-year-old paramedic from Dallas, is mourning her tragic death after a devastating hit-and-run accident. Fonseca, who was off-duty at the time, was T-boned by a green SUV at the intersection of North Carroll and Ross Avenue in Old East Dallas on the morning of September 21. After nearly a week in the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor Medical Center, she passed away on Thursday.

The heartbreaking accident occurred when Fonseca was driving her white Scion through the intersection. According to Dallas police, the driver of the SUV collided with her vehicle and then fled the scene on foot. A witness reportedly tried to chase the driver but was unable to catch him.

Fonseca’s death has left a void in the hearts of her family, especially her six older siblings. As the youngest in the family, Daniela was cherished by those closest to her. Her sister, Liza Berdugo, expressed her gratitude to those who came to Daniela’s aid in the moments following the crash.

“They did right by my sister. I am forever grateful,” Berdugo told FOX 4, in an emotional statement that reflects the family’s appreciation for the witnesses who tried to help during such a critical time.

Dallas police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the hit-and-run. They are urging anyone with information about the crash or the driver’s whereabouts to come forward. The investigation remains open, and the search for justice for Daniela continues.

The tragic incident has left a tight-knit family and the Dallas community shaken. Fonseca, as a paramedic, dedicated her life to saving others, but in her time of need, she became the victim of a senseless act. As her family now grapples with their profound loss, they are calling for answers and accountability.

As the search for the driver continues, the community has been rallying around the Fonseca family, offering support and condolences. The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers on the road and the ripple effect one moment can have on the lives of so many. Anyone with information that could lead to the driver is asked to contact the Dallas police as they seek justice for Daniela Fonseca.