Gunman Killed by Deputy Outside Busy Colorado Entertainment Center Shooting Scene

A gunman was shot and killed by a Colorado deputy outside a crowded family entertainment center on Saturday night during an “active shooter” call, authorities said. The man is believed to be linked to a female suspect who shot another woman inside the venue just minutes earlier.

The violence erupted just before midnight at Main Event in Highlands Ranch, a popular location for bowling, birthday parties, and other gatherings, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Gunman Confronted in Parking Lot

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire. The first deputy to arrive encountered an armed man in the parking lot. Authorities said the man refused multiple orders to drop his weapon and instead turned toward the deputy, who then fired, striking him.

More: Indiana Woman’s Remains Found Over Four Years After She Went Missing

More: Heartbreaking Loss as North Las Vegas Officer Killed in Tragic Shooting

Despite deputies performing life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Shooting Inside the Entertainment Center

As law enforcement secured the area, they learned that a separate shooting had taken place inside the building involving two women.

“It was packed. There were a lot of patrons still here when the shots rang out,” Sheriff Darren Weekly told reporters at the scene, confirming that multiple rounds had been fired inside the business.

A female victim was found inside with a gunshot wound to her chest and another wound to her foot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.



More: Tragic Toddler Death Leads to Mother’s Arrest and Legal Charges Filed

More: Tragic Loss of Autistic Teen Sparks Calls for Safer Public Ponds

The female shooter was taken into custody, though no additional details about her identity or motive were immediately released.

Investigation Ongoing

Sheriff Weekly stated that investigators believe the man killed outside the venue was connected to the earlier shooting inside. However, the exact nature of their relationship and the events leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

Authorities are interviewing multiple witnesses who were inside the entertainment center at the time of the shooting. Officials have not provided further information on whether additional suspects were involved.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.