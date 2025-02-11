Oswego Man Faces Life in Prison for Horrific Crimes Against Young Family Members

An Oswego man is facing life behind bars after being convicted of committing “multiple horrific sexual acts” against young family members—some as young as 7 years old.

Brian C. Hulsey was found guilty of six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after a three-day trial, Kendall County prosecutors announced on Monday.

The disturbing case came to light in August 2021 when three family members came forward with allegations of sexual abuse. Prosecutors say the assaults happened inside an Oswego home, dating back as early as 2018.

Hulsey’s victims were all under the age of 13, making the case even more chilling. Until his trial, Hulsey had been under electronic home monitoring, but after the guilty verdict, he was immediately taken into custody.

He is set to return to court for sentencing in May, where he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The conviction brings a sense of justice to the victims, but the case serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that can exist even within families.

More details will emerge as the sentencing date approaches, but for now, one thing is clear—Hulsey will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.