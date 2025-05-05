Bianca Censori has stirred up the internet once more, with fans doing a double-take after the 30-year-old Aussie model debuted a striking new look that’s got everyone talking — and not necessarily in a good way.

On Saturday, May 3rd, Censori posted a photo on Instagram that showed her with long hair and soft, wispy bangs — a dramatic departure from the short hairstyles she’s typically known for. Dressed in a barely-there shear mini dress paired with black heels, the snap, which has since mysteriously vanished from her profile, came without any caption, but definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

It didn’t take long for the comparisons to begin. Her hairstyle looked eerily similar to the one Kim Kardashian wore at the opening of her Skims store in New York City back in December 2024. And for fans who’ve been following the drama, this isn’t the first time Censori has been accused of mirroring Kim’s style. In fact, it’s become something of a pattern.

Photo Screenshot by Bianca Censori / Instagram

The chatter ramped up even more when fans pointed out something a bit off, namely, that Bianca had previously deactivated her Instagram, prompting speculation about who was actually behind the post. Some followers now believe Kanye West himself may have been the one posting from her account, adding another layer to the ongoing debate about just how much influence he has over her image.

It’s well known that Ye has a history of heavily influencing the style choices of the women he dates, with Kim Kardashian previously admitting that he once overhauled her entire wardrobe. So, naturally, the idea that Censori’s latest look could be Ye’s doing hasn’t surprised many.

All of this comes shortly after reports that the couple had rekindled their relationship. Censori reportedly took some distance from Kanye following a string of controversial and inflammatory social media outbursts. But now it seems she’s back by his side — and, perhaps, back under his creative control.

While Censori hasn’t commented on the resemblance or the deleted post, the internet is already doing its thing, with fans weighing in on whether it’s a case of admiration, coincidence, or something more calculated.

One thing’s for sure — the comparisons to Kim aren’t slowing down any time soon. And with Ye back in the picture, the fashion déjà vu might just be getting started.

