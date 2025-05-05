Jennifer Garner’s Cosy Weekend Outing Sparks Buzz About Her Love Life

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were seen out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend, looking every bit the picture of low-key couple goals as they grabbed groceries together. The two, who’ve had a quiet on-and-off relationship since 2018, were spotted at Vicente Foods, casually dressed and comfortable in each other’s company.

Garner, now 53, kept it understated in a black hoodie and leggings, finishing the look with white trainers accented with cheerful pink and yellow details. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and tucked it under a plain black cap – the kind of look that says she’s just here to pick up some veg, not to get snapped by paparazzi.

Miller, 47, matched the vibe with a grey crewneck jumper, blue jeans, and solid brown boots. If there were a dress code for “long-term relationship errands,” they nailed it.

But this outing wasn’t just about topping up the fridge. It comes hot on the heels of some rather interesting chatter. According to UsWeekly, Miller has been spending a lot more time at Jennifer’s place — enough for people close to the couple to say he’s “basically living with Jennifer,” albeit part-time.

The magazine also shared that Miller had to move out of his L.A. home following the recent wildfires that disrupted several neighbourhoods. Since then, he’s reportedly been splitting his time between his office and Garner’s home — although it sounds like he’s leaning more towards the latter. He’s apparently on the hunt for a new place of his own but is still deciding whether to rent or buy.

In classic Jen style, she gave fans a sneak peek into her relaxed weekend by posting a picture of her freshly baked focaccia — golden, rustic, and envy-inducing. She didn’t tag Miller, but honestly, who else was that bread made for?

Garner, best known for her work in 13 Going on 30 and her reputation as Hollywood’s unofficial national treasure, shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck — Violet (19), Seraphina (16), and Samuel (13). She and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018.

So, while neither Garner nor Miller have said much publicly, their chilled-out grocery run and cosy living situation are saying quite a bit. Stay tuned — it looks like things might be heating up quietly behind the scenes.