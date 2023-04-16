Video of baby elephant enjoying its bath time is too cute to miss. Watch

Do you have a rough day today? Are you seeking an upbeat animal video? If so, then watch this video, which is likely to work. The video, which was tweeted, shows a young elephant having fun in the bathtub. Unquestionably lovely, the video will have you continually saying “Aww.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, IFS officer Susanta Nanda remarked, “Watching this young elephant enjoy its bath is so much pleasure. The film starts out with a newborn elephant entering a water-filled, blue bathtub. As the video continues, the elephant gets into the water and relaxes while taking a bath.

On April 12, the video was distributed. Since then, it has had over 69,500 views, and the figures are continuously rising. Several others even commented on the article with their ideas.

Someone on Twitter said, “Very adorable.” Another said, “Such a beautiful thing to witness. I appreciate you sharing, sir. A third person said, “Babies are wicked and cheerful.” A fourth wrote, “Seeing an elephant, particularly a newborn elephant, is always pleasant.”