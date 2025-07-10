This Nine Year Old Just Crushed an International Braille Competition

Mila Halling may be just nine years old, but she’s already doing big things that most kids—and even adults—can’t imagine. Fresh off a trip to Los Angeles, Mila was one of only four kids from Minnesota to qualify for the Braille Challenge Finals, an international competition that brings together the best of the best in braille literacy.

Back home in her neighborhood, it’s just another casual Wednesday for Mila, who’s heading into fourth grade at Madison Elementary. But don’t let the backyard games fool you—this kid has serious determination.

“There are some things I can’t do because I can’t see what I’m doing and I’m like ‘Uh oh!’” she said with a laugh. But that doesn’t slow her down for a second. “I’m the person who never gives up on anything she does,” she added, and honestly, it shows, reported CBS News.

Mila earned her spot at the Braille Challenge Finals through sheer drive and talent. The competition is no joke. Only 10 students per grade level across the globe make it to this stage. Mila competed in spelling, reading comprehension, and proofreading—skills that are the foundation of the challenge.

“They get to compete in spelling, reading comprehension, proofreading, charts and graphs, speed and accuracy,” Mila explained. “And I only did spelling, reading comprehension and proofreading.”

Her mom, Amanda Halling, helped break it down. “It can be similar to a spelling bee. Instead of verbalizing it, they’re writing it all down in braille.”

Mila’s journey with braille began incredibly early—at just six months old. She was born with septo-optic dysplasia, a rare condition that affects the optic nerve and pituitary gland. “My optic nerve is really small and my pituitary gland is really small,” Mila shared.

When she was diagnosed, her parents were overwhelmed. “It was scary. It was really scary, not knowing what the future was going to bring to her,” Amanda recalled. But Mila has defied the odds at every turn.

Thanks to hormone replacement therapy and a strong support system, Mila’s health and development have been thriving. “She’s so healthy and living a pretty normal life on hormone replacement therapy,” said Dr. Melena Bellin of M Health Fairview and University of Minnesota Medical School. “She’s just so smart and she’s doing great.”

Even though she didn’t take home a trophy this time, Mila’s story is a win in every possible way. Her accomplishments have already earned her a meeting with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who wants to personally congratulate her.

For Mila’s mom, the pride is beyond words. “Just so proud… There are no words,” Amanda said. “Blindness doesn’t stop you from doing what you want to do.”

Mila’s not waiting for permission to chase dreams. She’s proving every day that vision doesn’t come from your eyes—it comes from within.

This article originally appeared on CBS News.