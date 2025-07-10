Burnsville Volleyball Coach Accused of Sexual Relationship With Teen Player

A volleyball coach in Burnsville is facing serious charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her underage players.

Brooke Reinhardt, a 24-year-old from Rosemount, has been charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 17-year-old boy she coached, reported CBS News. Reinhardt was the head coach of the Burnsville High School varsity boys volleyball team.

The case came to light when a man discovered the teen’s wallet in his apartment after returning from a trip out of state between June 23 and 29. The man told investigators that Reinhardt had been house-sitting for him while he was away and that the victim had no reason to be inside his home. When he confronted Reinhardt about finding the wallet, she reportedly just said, “Okay” and then, “Okay, bye,” before hanging up.

The 17-year-old later told police he had forgotten his wallet and that Reinhardt texted him saying it was in her car. She had given him a ride to practice in Maple Grove on June 28 before dropping him off at home. At first, the teen described their relationship as strictly coach and player, saying they only interacted during volleyball activities.

But when officers checked his phone, they allegedly found messages from Reinhardt telling him to “delete a lot of things,” along with texts discussing condoms. The teen eventually admitted that their relationship had turned romantic, saying they started “dating” two to three months earlier.

At first, he claimed they had only kissed and watched TV together. But after being questioned about the condom texts, he allegedly confessed they had sex multiple times—once at Reinhardt’s house in Rosemount, another time at the Burnsville apartment on June 28. He also said she had sent him nude photos.

Reinhardt was arrested on July 2. During questioning, she initially insisted their relationship was purely professional, saying the boy had only left his wallet in her car after practice. But she later admitted to having sexual contact with him in her car back in May, as well as at her home, his home, and the Burnsville apartment. She also acknowledged sending him explicit photos.

WCCO reports, Reinhardt was hired by the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District in September 2023. The district said it can’t discuss personnel details but is fully cooperating with police and will take action based on district policies and state law.