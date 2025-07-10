Young Fan Watches Lizzie McGuire on Flight Without Realizing Hilary Duff Is Sitting Right Behind Her

Hilary Duff had a full-circle moment while traveling with her family to Big Sky, Montana, and it might just be the most adorable thing you’ll hear all week. While on the plane, the 37-year-old actress spotted something on a nearby screen that gave her a serious blast from the past.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Stories, Duff showed a little girl sitting right in front of her, completely engrossed in an episode of Lizzie McGuire, the early 2000s Disney Channel show that made Duff a household name. With headphones on and her iPad in hand, the girl had no idea that the real Lizzie McGuire was sitting right behind her.

“Cute girl in front of me just watching some Lizzie — not a clue I was sitting behind her,” Duff captioned the moment, clearly tickled by the unexpected coincidence, according to PEOPLE.

It was Duff’s husband, musician Matthew Koma, who caught the sweet scene on video and shared it on his account first. Fans were quick to gush over the surreal image of someone unknowingly watching the show in such proximity to the star herself.

Duff played the beloved character Lizzie McGuire for two seasons and a feature film, portraying a relatable 13-year-old navigating the ups and downs of junior high. The show became iconic for its fashion, coming-of-age lessons, and, of course, Lizzie’s animated inner monologue. Seeing it still resonate with a younger generation hit Duff in the feels.

Once the family landed in Montana, the wholesome moments just kept coming. Koma shared a collection of sun-soaked photos from their vacation, featuring their daughters Banks Violet and Mae James enjoying summer to the fullest. There were candid shots of Banks slurping down a milkshake, the kids splashing around in bathing suits, a family hike through scenic trails, and even a super cute moment where Duff and her daughter rocked matching cowboy boots.

Duff also got in on the vacation photo fun, sharing sweet selfies with her kids and a tender smooch with Koma in the gorgeous Montana outdoors, with the Montage Big Sky resort serving as the picture-perfect backdrop.

And the trip wasn’t just about family time. Duff posted a group shot with six of her friends, all smiling wide as they posed in the mountain air. The caption read, “plans that made it out of the group chat and into the mountains,” capturing that rare magic when a dream getaway with friends actually becomes reality.

From a chance encounter with her TV past at 30,000 feet to quality family time and friend reunions in the mountains, Duff’s Montana getaway seemed to be packed with love, nostalgia, and feel-good moments. The fact that Lizzie McGuire is still charming new generations while Duff lives her best mom life just makes the whole thing that much sweeter.