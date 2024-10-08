Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Embrace ‘New Normal’ as They Pursue Solo Ventures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be embracing a new chapter as their “professional split” progresses. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making headlines with their individual appearances at various events, signaling a shift in their public roles.

Recently, Harry was spotted at several philanthropic events in New York City, London, and South Africa, all without Meghan by his side. Meanwhile, Meghan made a striking solo appearance at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, further fueling speculation about their independent ventures.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Sun that this separation of activities has become the “new normal” for the couple based in Montecito. “In the last couple of weeks we’ve got used to seeing Harry flying solo, so to speak,” he noted.

Dampier also suggested that Harry might have felt sidelined or overshadowed by Meghan’s dominant presence. “He’s been in New York. He’s been in Africa. He’s been over here in London, and it’s fairly obvious that he’s decided to spread his wings and branch out and do things on his own,” he explained.

The royal author added, “I think she came across as the dominant partner, and perhaps he felt a little bit like a sort of spare part, or sort of bolt-on accessory, if you like, and I think that’s probably rankled with him a little bit.”

Dampier believes that Harry’s recent solo appearances indicate his desire to take a different approach and establish his own path, separate from Meghan’s influence.