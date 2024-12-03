Men’s Brain Health Declines Faster Than Women’s Due to Heart Risk Factors, Study Finds

A new study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry has revealed that men with cardiovascular risk factors experience brain health decline earlier than women with similar issues. The research highlights the need for earlier intervention in men to prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

The study found that men’s brains begin to show signs of decline as early as their mid-50s, whereas women typically experience the same decline starting in their mid-60s. “These results suggest that mitigating cardiovascular risk is an important therapeutic target in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, and indicate that this should be addressed aggressively a decade earlier in males than in females,” said lead researcher Paul Edison, as quoted by UPI.

Cardiovascular risk factors like type 2 diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and smoking have long been associated with an increased risk of dementia. However, this research provides new insight into the timeline of brain health decline and its differences between genders.

The study analyzed data from nearly 34,500 participants in the UK Biobank. Using imaging scans, researchers tracked changes in brain volume over time and calculated participants’ heart disease risk based on recorded health data.

The findings showed that both men and women experienced slow brain volume loss due to cardiovascular risk factors such as obesity and high belly fat. However, men exhibited these damaging effects earlier, between ages 55 and 74, while women showed similar signs between ages 65 and 74.

The researchers emphasized that men face higher stakes when it comes to heart-related risks and brain health. “Modifiable cardiovascular risk factors, including obesity, deserve special attention in the treatment/prevention of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease,” they wrote.

They also stressed the urgency of addressing cardiovascular risks before age 55 in men. “This highlights the importance of aggressively targeting cardiovascular risk factors before the age of 55 years to prevent neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s disease, in addition to the benefit of preventing other cardiovascular events such as myocardial infarction [heart attack] and stroke,” the researchers added.

This study reinforces the critical link between heart health and brain health, urging healthcare providers and individuals to prioritize early intervention to mitigate long-term risks.