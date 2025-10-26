Meghan Markle’s PR Chief Quits After ‘Incredibly Stupid’ Diana Tunnel Video

Meghan Markle has reportedly lost her tenth publicist in just five years after sparking outrage with a video that appeared to reference Princess Diana’s death. According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the Duchess of Sussex’s latest public relations expert, Emily Robinson, resigned a few weeks ago following a major “blunder” that she believes Meghan made against professional advice.

Robinson had only joined the Sussexes’ team in June. The controversy began when Meghan posted behind-the-scenes footage from her trip to Paris for Fashion Week. The video showed her driving through the same tunnel where Princess Diana tragically died in 1997, a move Seward described as “incredibly stupid.”

Speaking to The Sun, Seward said, “So, of course, everyone said, Oh, she’s following the route that Diana took. Well, she probably may have been, or she may not have been, but how incredibly stupid.” She added, “It was just really bad timing. Now, her PR people would surely have advised her that putting up all these posts is not a good idea.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘incredibly stupid’ mistake led to’ publicist’s resignationb (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The timing of the video coincided with the launch of a new wine under Meghan’s As Ever brand — a connection that many saw as calculated. “The timing felt far too deliberate to be a coincidence,” a Hollywood insider told Daily Express. “Meghan’s camp knew that filming anywhere near that spot would draw massive attention. Pairing it with a wine launch called ‘bright and balanced’ rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.”

The insider added, “Promoting a product is fine – but not against the backdrop of such a tragic location.” Seward and other royal experts suggest the misstep may have contributed to Robinson’s departure, as it likely violated her guidance on handling sensitive public appearances. The Duchess has faced ongoing challenges retaining public relations staff since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

While Meghan has not publicly addressed the controversy or the resignation, the backlash underscores her continuing struggle to manage her image amid ongoing scrutiny from the British press. With another PR exit and mounting criticism, royal watchers say this latest episode could further strain Meghan’s efforts to reshape her public persona as she continues expanding her lifestyle brand.