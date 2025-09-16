Meghan Markle’s Ex Friend Jessica Mulroney Could Drop Bombshell Book on Their Fallout

Meghan Markle’s former close friend Jessica Mulroney is reportedly preparing to release a tell-all book that could finally spill the details of their dramatic split. According to the Mirror, publishing insiders believe Jessica’s story could earn her a seven-figure deal depending on how much she’s willing to reveal.

“Jessica’s explosive story is the one publishers want to get their hands on. She could command up to a seven figure dollar sum depending on what she is prepared to say,” one insider told the outlet. “There’s huge interest in Jessica’s perspective and her time in the royal spotlight when friends with Meghan. People would rush to buy Jessica’s book to know what really happened between them. Hers is the real story royal watchers want to read and are asking for.”

The buzz about the book comes not long after news broke that Jessica and her husband Ben Mulroney split “some time ago.” The couple, who share 14-year-old twins Brian and John and 12-year-old daughter Ivy, reportedly revealed the separation to friends during a wedding in Toronto back in June.

Meghan Markle’s Ex Friend Jessica Mulroney Poised to Spill Secrets in Explosive Book (Image: Getty)

As for Meghan’s role in the potential book, the insider claimed Jessica felt betrayed by the rumors that swirled around her. “Jessica was let down and hurt by these false accusations swirling around her. She was really put through the mud in 2020 and has had an emotional time since then, watching from the sidelines while it all played out in the media with false reports about her, and unable to say anything.”

The source added, “This could be her chance to set the record straight about a lot of things that she was accused of, after being cancelled. She has the receipts. No one had a voice for her and helped her to get the truth out at the time, so writing a book would be the chance to reclaim her power and counteract the false stories, like the one about the treatment of Princess Charlotte during the bridesmaid’s dress fitting in 2018 for Meghan’s wedding to Harry.”

Jessica was one of the first to know about Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry and even styled her during the engagement photoshoot in November 2017. But their friendship reportedly ended in 2020 after Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of racist behavior, a scandal that left her sidelined in Toronto’s social scene. Meghan, 43, is said to have distanced herself soon after.

Meghan Markle Friendship Drama May Be Exposed as Jessica Mulroney Plots Tell All (Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

At the time, Jessica issued a public apology that seemed to reference Meghan directly. “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she told Exeter. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

If Jessica goes through with the book deal, she could finally lay out her version of events, from the wedding drama to her fallout with Meghan, giving royal watchers the inside scoop they’ve been waiting for.