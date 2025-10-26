Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a ‘Tyrant,’ Says Billionaires Seek Proximity to Power

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has sharply criticized wealthy elites for backing Donald Trump, accusing them of surrendering their integrity for influence and power. In an interview on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on October 26, Harris spoke candidly about what she sees as a growing trend of billionaires aligning themselves with the president.

“There are many that have capitulated since day one who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant,” she said. “I believe, for many reasons, including that they want to be next to power because they want to, perhaps, have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.”

Her remarks come amid renewed debate about Trump’s relationship with major business figures and the growing political influence of billionaire donors ahead of the 2028 election cycle. Harris’s choice of words — calling Trump a “tyrant” — signals how sharply divided U.S. politics remain even after her time in office.

Harris noted a rising trend of billionaires siding with the president. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Harris did not specify which business leaders she was referring to, but suggested that their motivation lies in self-interest rather than principle. “For many,” she said, “it’s not about ideology or policy — it’s about proximity to power.” The former vice president also made headlines during the interview when she appeared to hint at her political future, declaring that she’s “not done” with politics.

The statement marks her clearest indication yet that she may be considering a presidential run in 2028. Harris’s remarks drew mixed reactions online, with some praising her for speaking boldly about political corruption and others accusing her of hypocrisy. Still, her criticism echoes a broader frustration among Democrats who argue that billionaire influence has distorted U.S. democracy.

During her time as vice president, Harris often framed her political message around issues of justice, equality, and accountability — themes that appeared again in her comments on Sunday. Political observers say her latest remarks could be an early attempt to re-establish her image as a strong, independent voice within the Democratic Party as she looks toward the future.

While Harris did not officially confirm any campaign plans, her words left little doubt that she intends to stay in the national spotlight — and that she’s ready to continue challenging Trump and those she believes are enabling him.