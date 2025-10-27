Keith Urban Tells Fans to Stop Linking Song Lyrics to His Divorce

Keith Urban asked fans to stop reading too much into his lyrics after he made a few small changes during a recent concert in Nashville. The country superstar performed his hit song You’ll Think of Me at Bridgestone Arena on October 17 and tweaked several lines, sparking speculation among fans about whether the new lyrics referenced his split from Nicole Kidman.

“I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s**t into it,” Urban told the audience after noticing their reaction. His comment came as some fans began connecting his onstage choices to the emotions surrounding his recent divorce.

During the performance, Urban added an expletive to one of the song’s most memorable lines, singing, “Take your records, take your freedom, take your memories, I don’t need them, take your space and all your bulls**t reasons, but you’re gonna think about me.”

He also adjusted another verse, singing, “Take your cat and leave my sweater, ‘cause we’ve got nothing left to weather, in fact, I’ll feel a hell of a lot better, but you’ll think of me.”

The original version of You’ll Think of Me, released in 2004, was written years before Urban married Kidman. Still, the singer’s recent lyric changes prompted fans to wonder whether they were a subtle nod to his separation from the Oscar-winning actress.

Urban’s remarks followed weeks of speculation about his emotional state since Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, ending their 19-year marriage. Fans have been scrutinizing his live performances for clues about how he’s handling the split.

@lindseyrob Keith Urban on 10/17 in Nashville: “I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading sh*t into it. It’s called You’ll Think of Me.” ♬ original sound – Lindsey

At the same concert, when a fan in the crowd introduced herself as “Nicole,” Urban playfully fell back on stage, drawing laughter and cheers from the audience. The moment lightened the mood and showed that the singer was aware of the public attention surrounding his personal life.

Neither Urban nor Kidman has revealed what led to their breakup. The pair reportedly reached a quiet settlement, finalizing a parenting plan for their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. They had also signed a marital agreement prior to separating.

As Urban prepares to celebrate his 58th birthday later this month, he appears focused on moving forward with his music career and finding balance after a difficult few months. Despite the speculation, the country star’s message to fans was clear — his performances are about the music, not the headlines.