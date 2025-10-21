Meghan Markle Reportedly Bracing for Disappointment Over Taylor Swift Wedding Guest List

Meghan Markle is said to be preparing for a “meltdown of royal proportions” if she doesn’t make the guest list for Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, with sources suggesting a snub could trigger a significant reaction. This anxiety follows reports that Meghan Markle was deeply frustrated when the pop star’s engagement announcement overshadowed her own professional projects.

According to insiders who spoke with RadarOnline, the Duchess was privately angered that Swift’s news dominated global headlines on the very same day her second Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, premiered alongside a new launch for her lifestyle brand. A Hollywood source claimed that Markle felt her meticulously planned media moment was completely eclipsed.

“She was furious,” the insider claimed. “She had been working for months to relaunch herself as the queen of lifestyle and empowerment, and then Taylor casually drops the biggest celebrity news of the year. Meghan was raging behind closed doors that her headlines were ‘stolen’ by the singer, but she still liked Taylor’s post to look gracious. It was through gritted teeth, no question.”

Now, focus has shifted to the upcoming wedding, which is predicted to be one of the most exclusive social events of the decade. The same source indicates that Markle is intensely eager to receive an invitation, viewing it as critical for her social standing. “She’s desperate to be there – this is the kind of event that cements your place in the A-list hierarchy,” said the insider.

The potential for not being included is reportedly causing considerable distress. The insider suggested that any exclusion would be interpreted as a deliberate personal affront. “If she’s snubbed, she’ll take it as a personal insult. She’s already saying it would be ‘a shame’ if certain people tried to keep her out, which is Meghan-speak for she’s gearing up to be angry.”

The relationship between the two women is described as complicated. Markle attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in 2023 and even sent the singer a handwritten note afterward. However, they have never developed a close friendship.

A royal insider claimed that Swift’s backstage meeting with Prince William and his children during her London tour stop was particularly hurtful to the Duchess. “That hurt Meghan,” claimed a royal insider. “Taylor took selfies with William and the kids, and Meghan felt like she was being deliberately frozen out.

She sees Taylor as both an ally and a rival.” This perceived slight adds another layer of tension to the current situation. Despite these private feelings, Markle has publicly and privately expressed happiness for the engaged couple. Nevertheless, sources confirm that receiving a wedding invitation is seen as a crucial test of her current position within the highest echelons of celebrity.