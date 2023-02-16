Ivanka Trump criticized as she posted a photo of her son Theo’s broken wrist

Ivanka Trump has come under criticism after her son Theo was brought to the hospital in an ambulance after suffering a broken wrist at school. Trump, 41, shared two photos of her youngest kid with her husband Jared Kushner, 42, on Instagram. The first showed the six-year-old smiling up at the camera in the hospital and then napping at home according to the DailyMail.

The former White House advisor wrote to her 7.5 million Instagram followers that Theo had broken his wrist while playing soccer and that she had received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads.” “Since I was over an hour’s drive away, an ambulance took Theo, accompanied by the school nurse, to the closest hospital. Jared and I raced to meet him, Jared arriving at the same time as the ambulance and me getting there a few minutes later,” she wrote on Instagram.

The accident was a “bad break,” she added, but the paramedics and medical staff at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital “cared for Theo tenderly and professionally.” Trump added: “Theo’s visit culminated with two ice pops, which led to him declaring ‘this is the best day ever!’ The nurse turned to me and said, ‘This is why I’m in pediatrics! No adult in the emergency room has ever said something like that when given an ice pop.’

“Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and hospital staff who cared for our son. With gratitude in our hearts, we have made a donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.” Trump then asked her followers to contribute to the hospital and offered a link to its website.

Her followers were unhappy with the post and scolded the mother of three for the donation, among other things. “An ambulance for a broken wrist?” wrote the Instagram user, @clare_intheair.

While @crazylace54 added: “Donations shouldn’t be bragged about. The highest level of charity is anonymous giving!”

And @blpjr73 commented: “Transport by ambulance, EMTs, doctors, nurses at the hospital, and the school nurse rode with him? Notice he doesn’t have a cast, nor will he until the swelling goes down in a few days. A broken wrist is painful, and so is growing up. So sorry for the other true emergencies that were delayed proper response so privilege can have special treatment.”