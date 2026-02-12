Food influencer dies after reportedly eating toxic ‘devil crab’ for video

A 51-year-old food influencer in the Philippines has reportedly died after eating a poisonous crustacean commonly known as a “devil crab” while filming content for social media.

The woman, identified as Emma Amit from Puerto Princesa in Palawan, allegedly consumed the toxic crab as part of a seafood dish she prepared after gathering shellfish from a mangrove forest. Local reports say Amit collected the shellfish on Feb. 4 and later cooked them in coconut milk, a popular method of preparing seafood in the region.

According to reports, the dish included a brightly coloured crab species believed to be the Indo-Pacific reef crab, also known as a “devil crab.” The crab is known for carrying dangerous neurotoxins that can be fatal to humans if ingested.

Amit reportedly ate the crab while filming a video, unaware of the serious risk. By the following day, she began showing signs of severe poisoning. Reports say she became seriously ill and experienced convulsions while being transported to a medical clinic for treatment.

Her condition reportedly continued to decline rapidly. Despite medical efforts to save her, Amit died on Feb. 6, just two days after the meal was prepared.

After her death, village officials reportedly visited her home and discovered discarded crab shells. The shells were described as brightly coloured, a warning sign of toxic marine life. Authorities believe these shells belonged to the same poisonous crab that Amit consumed.

The Indo-Pacific reef crab is known to contain extremely powerful neurotoxins, including saxitoxin and tetrodotoxin. These toxins are the same deadly chemicals associated with pufferfish poisoning. Both substances attack the nervous system and can cause symptoms such as numbness, paralysis, respiratory failure, and in some cases, sudden death.

Experts warn that these toxins are particularly dangerous because they can act quickly. In severe cases, poisoning can lead to paralysis and death within hours, especially if treatment is delayed or the dose is high.

Local authorities are now warning residents not to eat the dangerous crab species, particularly those found in mangrove areas where toxic shellfish and crustaceans may be more common. Officials are also monitoring other people who may have eaten the same dish, urging them to seek medical help immediately if they begin to feel unwell.

The incident has sparked renewed concern about the risks of eating unfamiliar seafood species, especially those caught in the wild. While many shellfish and crabs are considered safe, experts stress that certain reef crabs can become poisonous depending on what they feed on in their environment.

Amit’s reported death has also drawn attention to the growing trend of filming food-related content for social media, where creators may take risks for unique or attention-grabbing videos without realising the potential danger.

Authorities continue to remind the public that brightly coloured crabs and shellfish should be handled with caution, as their colour may indicate toxicity.

