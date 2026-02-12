Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Daughters Reportedly side with Mom amid Divorce Rumors

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters have reportedly made their feelings clear following their parents’ divorce, and sources claim they are firmly siding with their mother.

The former couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. Under the terms of their divorce settlement, the two reportedly agreed to co-parent their children and maintain stability despite the separation.

However, a new report suggests that the family dynamic has become increasingly strained, with the teenagers allegedly distancing themselves from Urban amid speculation surrounding his personal life.

“The word is that they consider him an insensitive dog and they’re giving him a wide berth and are firmly supporting their mom instead,” an insider told Globe.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The insider claims the daughters’ decision stems from ongoing rumours about Urban being romantically involved with other women after the breakup. While none of the alleged relationships have been publicly confirmed, the source suggested the speculation has had a significant impact on how the girls view their father.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

According to the report, Urban, 58, has tried to maintain a positive relationship with his daughters, but the insider claims he may be facing an uphill battle.

Despite the country star’s efforts to maintain a healthy relationship with his daughters, he reportedly has no choice but to “swallow” the “harsh pill.” The same insider said the girls initially tried to defend Urban while hoping the rumours were untrue, but their attitude has allegedly changed over time.

“The girls gave Keith the benefit of the doubt for a while they were sticking up for him and hoping the rumours weren’t true,” an insider says. “But now it seems certain he’s hot and heavy with someone, even if he won’t admit who she is. That’s a dealbreaker for the girls and they’re not going to sit around and see their mom get betrayed like this without taking a stand.”

Kidman, 58, reportedly spent the holidays in her hometown in Australia with Sunday and Faith. According to the report, the actress is now considering making a permanent move back to Australia, and the girls are said to support the plan.

If that happens, it could mean a major shift in the family’s living arrangements, as Urban would reportedly remain based in Nashville, where his career is largely centered.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Rumours surrounding Urban’s love life began circulating shortly after news of the split became public. He was first linked to guitarist Maggie Baugh, sparking speculation that the two were more than just musical collaborators. Additional rumours have since emerged, naming other unidentified women, though Urban has not publicly addressed any of the claims.

Neither Kidman nor Urban has commented on the latest report involving their daughters. It also remains unclear whether the teenagers have actually cut off contact with their father or if the situation is being exaggerated.

Still, the report paints a picture of a fractured family navigating the fallout of divorce, public scrutiny, and ongoing speculation about what comes next.

READ NEXT