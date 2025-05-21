Heartbreaking Loss: Influencer Emilie Kiser’s Young Son Dies After Drowning Tragedy

A devastating tragedy has rocked the online community of influencer Emilie Kiser after her three-year-old son, Trigg, passed away following a drowning incident in Arizona.

Emergency services rushed to Emilie and Brady Kiser’s home on 12 May 2025, after receiving a call about the accident. First on the scene were officers from Chandler Police, who immediately began performing CPR. Firefighters soon arrived and took over, before quickly transporting little Trigg to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, reported NBC News.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews and six days of critical care, Trigg tragically didn’t pull through. His death has left a wave of grief not only among his family and loved ones but also across the thousands who followed Emilie’s life online. Known for her wholesome family content, Kiser had often shared sweet moments of her life as a mum to Trigg and newborn Theodore, who arrived just this past March.

Tributes have poured in across social media, especially under Emilie’s most recent Instagram posts. Heartfelt messages from followers, many of whom had never met the family, expressed sorrow and solidarity in this unimaginable loss. One follower wrote, “I cannot imagine the loss you’re feeling, no parent should ever have to feel it… bless his soul and I hope he rests easy.”

Another commenter shared, “You’re a good Mom. Brady is a good Dad. Nothing can change that!! WE LOVE YOU KISER FAMILY.” The comments section has become a space of collective mourning and support, as fans remember the joyful moments Emilie shared of Trigg being a proud big brother.

Kiser, who boasts more than 4 million followers across her platforms, has not yet spoken publicly about her son’s passing — a silence many are respectfully giving her as she navigates this overwhelming grief.

Chandler Police issued a statement to People magazine confirming that the incident is still under active investigation. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” said police spokesperson Sonu Wasu. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

For many who have followed Emilie online, this loss feels heartbreakingly close. Just weeks before the accident, she posted a photo of Trigg with his baby brother Theodore, captioned, “My dreams coming true for real. I have so much love for these two.” Now, that image carries a far deeper and more painful weight.