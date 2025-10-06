Sarah Ferguson’s Royal Future in Question After Epstein Scandal, Expert Weighs In

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, may never be part of the inner Royal Family circle again, according to a royal expert. The 65-year-old ex-wife of Prince Andrew has found herself in a PR nightmare after it was revealed she had emailed the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, just after he was released from prison for child sex offences.

This scandal has placed Ferguson in an incredibly negative spotlight, with many believing her connection to the Royal Family might be permanently severed. The latest revelation could even prevent her from joining the Royals at public events, including their famous Christmas gathering at Sandringham.

Royal expert Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, told The Mirror that it’s “inconceivable” that Sarah and Andrew could appear publicly at Sandringham in the future. She pointed out that if they were allowed to join the family but kept away from the public eye, it could make King Charles look hypocritical.

t Could Open Up the King to Charges of Hypocrisy’ The Royal Fallout Over Sarah Ferguson’s Scandal (Getty Images)

“This is a very tricky domestic situation for Charles,” Bond continued. “He is a sensitive man, and family is important to him. Nothing can change the fact that Andrew is his brother.” But she added, “These latest revelations about Fergie’s association with Jeffrey Epstein—and the prospect that there’s more to come—make it impossible for her to be part of the inner family circle again.”

Bond even suggested that this scandal could mark the “permanent end” to Andrew and Sarah’s annual appearances at Sandringham for Christmas, which have been a longstanding tradition.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, 35, and Princess Beatrice, 37, Sarah and Andrew’s daughters, have stayed silent on the matter. However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that the situation is likely “devastating” for the sisters, adding another layer of personal turmoil for the family.

It seems that Sarah Ferguson’s connection to the Royal Family may now be more strained than ever.